People across the region enjoyed a final night out in pubs, bars and restaurants ahead of a 10pm curfew on parts of the hospitality industry which comes into force tonight.

In Birmingham, young people were seen queueing in socially distant groups of six on the city’s Broad Street.

Many were freshers students, seen wearing masks, who’d lined up in their ‘student bubbles’ to enjoy a Bingo night at a local Nightclub.

Staff at the Nightclub were seen reminding people of the safety rules throughout the evening.

