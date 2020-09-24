Watch Amrit Gahir's full report

Two schoolgirls in Rugby have raised £2,500 after hundreds of people entered a competition to name a scarecrow they created during lockdown.

The money raised will go towards funding a student to become an NHS nurse associate at Coventry University.

Over lockdown with not much else to do but hang around one of the girls’ family stables in Rugby, they decided they wanted to say thank you to all the hardworking NHS staff.

With plenty of straw available to them, and a pair of old tights, they made the fundraising scarecrow.

The scarecrow that helped raised £2,500 Credit: ITV News Central

The name that won the scarecrow competition was 'Mother', which the family found fitting for all the selfless and caring work NHS staff are doing during the pandemic.

The student will start their Nursing Associate Degree at the University this month.

