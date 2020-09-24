Teenager arrested after two people hit by car in Birmingham city centre

Footage from SnapperSK

A teenager has been arrested after a man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Birmingham city centre.

Police were called to reports of a collision on Holloway Circus Queensway just after 03:30 this morning (Thursday 24th September).

A man has been taken to hospital having suffered serious head injuries - while a woman, who was also a pedestrian, needed “trauma care” after injuring her leg.

When ambulance staff arrived at the scene, they found two pedestrians, a man and a woman, who had reportedly been in collision with a vehicle. The man was in a serious condition and ambulance staff worked together to administer an advanced trauma car before conveying him on alert to Queen Elizabeth Hospital. West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman

Both are now receiving emergency care at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous and drink driving.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

The road was closed for some time earlier this morning but has since reopened.