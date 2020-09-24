The LGBT+ radio station hitting the airwaves to give the community a voice

An LGBT+ radio station in Wolverhampton is launching next week in a bid to give the community a greater voice on the airwaves.

Gorgeous FM will be broadcast to the Black County, Birmingham and Shropshire.

Station manager, James Levett, says he believes the LGBT+ community is under-represented on radio and hopes the new channel made up of volunteers will provide a platform for people to express themselves.

It's a bit of a crazy time to setup a radio station, with everything that's going on. However, we felt like it was a fantastic opportunity to create a proper local radio station. We want to dive into what is going on in these local LGBT communities and hopefully share everything that these local LGBT communities in the West Midlands are getting up to. James Levett, Gorgeous FM

James will also be the breakfast presenter on Gorgeous FM and says that it’s not just the LGBT+ community who should tune in, with all listeners welcome.

From 7am-7pm the station will play commercial music and have daytime programming. Into the evening listeners can expect talk shows and community chat.

Read more: