An 'interpretation board' to be put next to controversial Clive of India statue

A board telling the story of Clive of India is to be put up next to the controversial statue in Shrewsbury after Shropshire Council received a £7,000 grant.

It's stood in the square since 1860 but campaigners say Robert Clive, a former Shrewsbury MP and mayor, should not be celebrated due to his role in establishing British colonial control over India through the East India Company.

Not everyone agrees, and thousands of people have signed a rival petition arguing that the removal of the Clive statue would be an attempt to erase him from the town's history.

Calls for the statue's removal were sparked by Black Lives Matter protests earlier this summer which saw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston torn down by demonstrators in Bristol.

The decision to place a board next to the figure came after a third full council meeting on the issue.

Councillor Steve Charmley, portfolio holder for assets, said: "We had an extensive debate at the last council meeting following the petition to remove the statue and the way forward which was agreed was that the statue would stay in place but an interpretation board would be placed on or near the statue.

"I am pleased to report that we have now received a grant of £7,000 to provide an interpretation board there and we will be intending to consult with local groups to agree a form of words to go on that board.”

Councillor Charmely did not say where the grant had come from.

Councillor Brian Williams congratulated the petitioner, Emma Dolphin, for starting the petition.

He said: "I was unaware, out in my rural patch of North Shropshire, of the petition, but had people in my division been aware of it I could have raised 100 signatures in a day, such in support of it, such has been the seriousness of concern that there are those who seek to re-write Shropshire's and England's history.

"I can say also that so far as I am aware, there's not a single member of the Conservative majority group on this council who wants the statue moved.

"Clive has stood on the Square for many generations and it is the intention of the majority of this council that it should be there as part of Shropshire's history for generations to come."

Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of the Labour group, said he was pleased that a board would be put up.

He said: "I think there is widespread agreement within the population that Clive has a tragic and disreputable history and career that did great harm to the people of India and humanity as a whole.

"Can we put that on record please, and dispute the way Councillor Williams lauds his legacy and his life.

"I am disappointed more has not been done more quickly in terms of the interpretation boards but I am satisfied with what Councillor Charmley has said."

