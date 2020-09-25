Hospitals in Worcester move out of special measures after five years

Worcestershire hospitals have been taken out of special measures after five years.

The Chief Executive of Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust has welcomed the decision, saying they've recognised improvements in safety and quality of patient care.

Matthew Hopkins also praised staff at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, Kidderminster Hospital and Worcestershire Royal Hospital for their hard work and dedication.

The Trust, which also runs the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, had been in special measures for five years Credit: ITV News Central

It comes after years of criticism for the trust in inspection reports and in the media.

In January 2017, then Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Worcestershire was the hospital he was most concerned about, after two patients died in the A&E department after awaiting treatment on trolleys, with one waiting for 35 hours.

The Trust had also appointed a number of different people to its Chief Executive position to try to turn it around.

And now NHS England and NHS Improvement have decided the Trusts rating can improve.

The current boss said: "This is fantastic news for colleagues across our Trust who have worked so hard to put our patients first and provide the safest, highest quality care they can."“It is recognition of the progress we have made, and is another very important step forward on our improvement journey, following on from last year’s greatly improved CQC ratings and the way we have risen to the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic."“I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every member of our staff for the improvements they have helped to deliver."“There is still much we have to do, and many more challenges to overcome, but this announcement is a huge vote of confidence in our ability to make sure that every patient coming through the doors of our hospitals gets the best, safest, most compassionate care."“I would also like to thank our health and care partners across Worcestershire. Their cooperation and commitment to helping us through some very difficult times has been greatly appreciated. Their delivery of an effective, joined up system-wide support package for us has also made an important and direct contribution to us being lifted out of special measures."

It is essential that we continue to work together to prepare for the twin challenges of winter and a resurgence of Covid-19 so that we can keep our patients and our staff safe and make sure that we provide timely access to the best care in the right setting for everyone who needs it. Matthew Hopkins, Chief Executive

Simon Trickett, Chief Executive of NHS Herefordshire and Worcestershire CCG added: “This is fantastic news for patients. It is a great achievement and reflects the tremendous amount of work that has been put over recent years. Congratulations to everyone involved, and we’re looking forward to continuing to work closely with the Trust as they move forward on their improvement journey.”A spokesperson for NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands said: “This is great news for Worcestershire Acute Hospitals and the population it serves, and is testament to the commitment the trust and its staff has made to making key improvements. We will be continuing to work closely with the trust and the health system in Herefordshire and Worcestershire to help build on their efforts and this success.”