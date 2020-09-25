Man in critical but stable condition after Aston stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on Trinity Road in Aston in Birmingham Friday morning.

The man in his 20s was stabbed at around 2:30am and was taken to hospital. He is said to be in a critical but stable condition.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause GBH. A 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They both remain in police custody.

Officers remain at the scene as they continue a forensic examination.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101.