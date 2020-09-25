Police officer fighting a debilitating disease set to finish endurance challenge

A West Midlands Police Officer who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease is completing an endurance challenge on the day he retires from the force.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Johnson is today (Friday, September 25) finishing a task of walking 5,000 steps for the 5,000 people living with the disease in the UK.

Chris, who is retiring after almost 30 years of service, says he is sad to be having to retire because of the illness and will miss being able to make a difference.

Starting his policing career in 1991 in Acocks Green, Chris has spoken about the ‘devastating’ news he had the condition, which is currently incurable.

Unable to run or swim, one way Chris thought of supporting the Motor Neurone Disease Association was to tackle a walking challenge.

Despite the diagnosis, the former chief superintendent in Birmingham and Dudley plans to carry on supporting his colleagues as a mentor and will continue work with the MND Association.

Retiring on the same day as he completes the challenge, Chris hopes to walk out of the building for one final time today.

What is motor neurone disease?

It’s a condition that affects the brain and nerves, causing weakness that gets worse over time.

There's no cure for MND, but there are treatments to help reduce the impact it has on a person's daily life. Some people live with the condition for many years.

MND can significantly shorten life expectancy and eventually leads to death.

1 in 300 People are at risk of being diagnosed with MND in their lifetime.

