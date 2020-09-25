Tiny Chinese 'teapot' found in garage sells for staggering £390,000

A Chinese ‘teapot’ found in a Derbyshire garage during lockdown has sold for hundreds of thousands of pounds at auction.

The tiny pot - which is just 8.5cm tall - sold for £390,000, smashing its estimate value of £20,000 - £40,000.

Its owner, a construction worker from Newhall said he initially feared experts might laugh at him when he showed them the tiny pot, which has since gone on to be sold for the life-changing sum.

The item dates back to the 18th century. Credit: Hansons Auctioneers

He said: “I’m thrilled.

“This will change a few things for us all. It’s come at a really good time. I sat and watched the auction live at home with my brother and family. It was tense.

“The teapot has been in my family as long as I can remember. My mum used to display it in a cabinet. We believe it was brought back to England by my grandfather who was stationed in the Far East during the Second World War and was awarded a Burma Star.

“Mum passed away 17 years ago, then dad nine years ago and the teapot ended up in a loft in Newhall. Later it was boxed up and moved to a relative’s garage in Church Gresley. We’d been thinking of sending everything to a charity shop.

“But then lockdown came along and I finally had time to go through the boxes in the garage. I’d always thought the teapot, which is what I’ve always called it, was special.

“Even so, when I took it to Hansons I was still unsure so dug out a few other bits and pieces for them to value in case they laughed at me when I pulled out the teapot.”

Bidders from around the world, including from China and America, battled to buy the 18th century Chinese wine ewer. It was eventually secured by a buyer in London.