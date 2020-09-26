A Nottinghamshire pub has been temporarily closed for flouting coronavirus rules such as refusing to follow track and trace procedures.

Police said the Queen’s Head in Kimberley also allowed social distancing breaches.

As a result, the pub on Main Street has a month-long ban. The temporary closure came into affect from six o'clock yesterday evening and may last until the 23rd of October.

It is the first time a notice has been served by Nottinghamshire County Council since gaining the power to help prevent, contain and manage local coronavirus concerning individual premises.

Last orders have been called on a Nottinghamshire pub after it deliberately flouted the new Covid-19 rules Credit: PA images

In the meantime, officers from Broxtowe Borough Council and Nottinghamshire County Council will work with the business to help them put systems in place to make sure they are COVID-secure.

Jonathan Gribbin, Director of Public Health at the county council, said: “We have not taken this decision lightly but will not hesitate to take prompt action with businesses who do not adhere to all Covid-19 measures."

We all have a duty to stop the spread of infection. The majority of businesses are doing all they can to keep their customers, staff and visitors safe from Covid-19. But, where we find businesses which present a serious and imminent threat to public health, we will take action to protect Nottinghamshire residents. Jonathan Gribbin, Director of Public Health at Nottinghamshire County Council

Inspector Simon Riley added: “We all have an incredibly important responsibility to adhere to the coronavirus regulations, as part of our national effort to prevent the spread of the disease.

“Pubs, bars and restaurants must comply with the protocols set by the Government as a matter of public safety and we will not stand for persistent breaches of the regulations in our city and county."

Despite the prior warning, The Queen’s Head persistently failed to enforce the track and trace system, nor was it ensuring that guests were social distancing – this is unacceptable, and we will continue to take action against license holders that think they can act outside of the rules. Inspector Simon Riley, of Nottinghamshire Police

He has encouraged anyone who sees people ignoring the regulations in their area to report it to Nottinghamshire Police as soon as possible.

The situation will be reviewed every seven days.

Read more on: