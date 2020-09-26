Venue fined £10,000 after police found 120 revellers at wedding party

A venue has been fined £10,000 after police found 120 revellers at a wedding party.

The large gathering was staged in spite of the new coronavirus rules which ban gatherings of more than six.

Police were called at around 4.45pm on Friday, September 25 to reports of a post-wedding party taking place at Stafford Park in Telford.

Chief Supt Paul Moxley, of West Mercia Police, said: “The majority of our communities are adhering to the new COVID legislation and laws and are acting very responsibly.

"It is therefore unacceptable that a minority of people are continuing to disregard the rules and as a consequence a £10,000 fine was given to the organisation hosting the wedding party in Telford today."

Police say it is believed that around 120 people were attending the event in Stafford Park, all of whom left the venue when they attended and spoke to them.

No fixed penalty notices were given to the guests. The force said they are taking a "robust enforcement approach towards those who choose to intentionally break the law".

Chief Supt Paul Moxley added: "In order to help suppress the virus and protect everyone, where people are clearly breaching the regulations they will be given a fine."

