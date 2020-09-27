Police in Birmingham send 1,000 revellers home as new curfew is enforced

Police in Birmingham say around 1,000 revellers were sent home from locations including a snooker hall, student party and massage parlour over the weekend.

Officers moved revellers along from a string of locations where they found people ignoring the rules on social gatherings.

On Friday night, around 250 were told to leave a hotel, 38 from a massage parlour and others from a snooker hall which was letting customers in through a back door after the 10 pm closing time.

It was also a busy night on Saturday when patrols attended reports of a "secret rave" at a city-centre bar.

The force reported that during events last night, an officer was attacked when a house party with up to 30 people was broken up in Oscott, near Kingstanding.

Around 450 people were ordered to leave premises on Friday night, with another 550 from 20 locations on Saturday.

No fines were issued, however, police say they will if they have to.

