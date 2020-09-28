15-year-old arrested after car crash leaves three severely injured in Birmingham

Footage by Snapper SK.

A teenager has been arrested after a police pursuit resulted in a huge crash in Birmingham on Monday morning (September 28).

Specialist traffic officers from West Midlands Police were following a 15-year-old boy who was driving a stolen Audi A6.

During the pursuit, objects including bricks were reportedly thrown at police vehicles.

Police say the Audi failed to give way at the junction of Dogpool Lane and Pershore Road and smashed into a van at around 5.25am, in the Stirchley area of Birmingham.

Due to the force of the crash, the Audi continued into a nails treatment shop, causing structural damage to the building.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, two paramedic officers and the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene.

The 48-year-old van driver is in hospital with serious injuries. Credit: Snapper SK.

Two teenagers in the Audi A6 vehicle, the driver aged 15 and the passenger aged 17, were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

The 17-year-old passenger from the Audi suffered spinal injuries and is being treated in hospital where his condition is described as serious.

The driver of the van, aged 48, suffered head and neck injuries and is currently in a serious condition in hospital.

West Midlands Police say a third youth fled the scene and officers are currently pursuing a number of lines of enquiry as investigations continue.

Pershore Road is currently closed between Selly Park Road and Cartland Road until later this afternoon.

Any witnesses or anyone with information have been asked to contact detectives quoting log 330 of 28 September.

Read more: