Coronavirus cases confirmed at Birmingham universities as students return

From Monday (September 28) thousands of students across the region will be returning to university, amid growing concerns as coronavirus outbreaks occur on campuses elsewhere in the country.

It's reported that five students at Birmingham City University are self-isolating after one of them tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement the university said "there have been minimal cases on campus so far and our track and trace system has worked as planned."

It added: "there has been good compliance with our requirement for students to wear face masks while moving around our buildings."

Across the city centre, Aston University says the number of confirmed cases of the virus (as of Thursday 24 September) for both staff and students are in single figures.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Alec Cameron, says the university has introduced a range of measures to help maintain a Covid secure environment, including online learning and wearing face coverings in communal areas.

Meanwhile some students at Nottingham Trent have mixed thoughts when it comes to online learning, as a coronavirus safety measure.

Nottingham Trent university has also come under fire for going ahead with Freshers' Week events even though it hasn't got any Covid-testing in place.

