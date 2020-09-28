Meet the East Midlands finalists for the Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year

This week we’re celebrating some of the East Midlands’ unsung heroes.

Every year we select someone to represent the Central region, in the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Fundraiser category.

We asked you to nominate someone that you felt went above and beyond to help others. It was a mammoth task, but we managed to whittle the list down to four individuals who fitted the bill. Every day we’ll add each of their stories below, and reveal the winner on Friday.

Steve Ray from Lutterworth in Leicestershire started off playing his saxophone in public to cheer people up during the pandemic.

But his impromptu concerts became so popular he was inundated with charitable donations which he passed onto the Lutterworth and villages foodbank.

Jane Hesketh caught up with him outside a care home.