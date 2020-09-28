Meet the Midlands finalists for the Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year

This week we’re celebrating some of the Midlands’ unsung heroes.

Every year we select someone to represent the Central region, in the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Fundraiser category.

We asked you to nominate someone that you felt went above and beyond to help others. It was a mammoth task, but we managed to whittle the list down to four individuals who fitted the bill. Every day we’ll add each of their stories below, and reveal the winner on Friday.

Lynne Baird from Birmingham set up a foundation in memory of her son Daniel, after he was fatally stabbed on a night out with friends.