A public consultation on plans to spend £450 million transforming hospitals in Leicester has begun today (September 28).

The proposals include plans to build the East Midlands' first ever bespoke children's hospital, which would be situated on the same site as the Leicester Royal Infirmary.

Other major plans include creating a new maternity hospital, doubling the number of intensive care beds available between Leicester Royal Infirmary and Glenfield Hospital to 100, transforming Glenfield Hospital into a hub for planned operations and repurposing Leicester General Hospital as a community health campus with a specialist diabetes centre and stroke recovery service.

As part of the proposals, a series of artists' impressions of what the finished facilities could look like have been released.

The front entrance at Leicester Royal Infirmary Credit: University Hospitals of Leicester (UHL) NHS Trust

Aerial view of proposed site at Leicester Royal Infirmary Credit: University Hospitals of Leicester (UHL) NHS Trust

Entrance at Leicester General Hospital Credit: University Hospitals of Leicester (UHL) NHS Trust

Entrance at Glenfield Hospital Credit: University Hospitals of Leicester (UHL) NHS Trust

Proposed new children's hospital on Leicester Royal Infirmary site Credit: University Hospitals of Leicester (UHL) NHS Trust

Health bosses say the current set-up is out of date and presents a lot of challenges for staff trying to treat local patients. Staff in some departments are currently split across three sites, presenting logistical challenges, and the trust’s buildings are old and in need of costly maintenance.

Andrew Furlong, Medical Director of University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, outlines the new plans.

Today marks the start of a 12-week consultation period and a massive campaign to find out people’s views. The public consultation will run until December 21. Click here to find out more about the proposals and to have your say.

Read more: