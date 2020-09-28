Police discover 200 mourners 'crammed' into hotel marquee

Police, who were called to a 'gathering' in the grounds of a Birmingham hotel, turned up to discover 200 funeral mourners crammed into a marquee.

Officers received 'multiple calls' to Castle Bromwich Hall Hotel on Friday night (September 25) amid claims there was a breach of coronavirus restrictions.

Nearby residents reported hearing music 'so loud it made the house shake' and 'cars parked all over the roads and verges'.

The music made the house shake and there was someone on a microphone regularly stoking up the gathering. I am led to believe it was a funeral gathering. When I came home from work in the early evening there were cars parked all over nearby roads and grass verges. My wife told me the music had started during the early afternoon, it finally went off about 8pm. It's a disgrace. Neighbour

Now, West Midlands Police has confirmed officers were called to a funeral at the venue on Chester Road. The force said officers had 'explained the rules' to mourners and the numbers had dispersed.

We attended reports of a large gathering of around 200 people at Castle Bromwich Hall Hotel, Chester Road, on Friday evening, September 25. Officers were advised it was a funeral. We engaged with the gathering, to remind that Government guidelines apply to funerals, and the numbers dispersed. West Midlands Police

"It came as a surprise to us, just as it did to everyone else," a spokeswoman for the hotel said.

"We obviously apologise on behalf of the hotel but we were unaware this was going to happen. As of today, the member of staff who arranged it is no longer working for us."

The hotel claims it was unaware that the gathering was going to happen in such large numbers Credit: ITV News

Under the latest Covid restrictions, weddings, civil partnership ceremonies, and funerals, including ceremonies at crematoriums, can still go ahead if they comply with guidance and venue capacity.

Read more: