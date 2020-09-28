Telford venue fined £10,000 for hosting 120-guest wedding party

A venue in Telford has been fined £10,000 after breaching coronavirus legislations.

Police were called to Stafford Park in Telford, at 16:55 on Friday (September 25), after reports of a post wedding party taking place.

When officers arrived, they found around 120 people at the venue.

During the time of the event, government guidelines stated that weddings were allowed to have a maximum of 30 guests, which has now been reduced to 15 from today (September 28).

As a result, the organisation hosting the wedding party was given a £10,000 fine for breaching Covid-19 rules.

It's reported that no fixed penalty notices were given to the guests as all of them left the venue when police attended and spoke to them.

We are taking a robust enforcement approach towards those who choose to intentionally break the law and in order to help suppress the virus and protect everyone, where people are clearly breaching the regulations they will be given a fine. Chief Superintendent Paul Moxley, West Mercia Police

Read more: