Police appeal for information as coronavirus thermometer taken from McDonald's

Police have released a picture of a man they want to speak to after a digital thermometer was taken from a Nottingham McDonald’s.

The thermometer had been used by the restaurant chain in Bulwell to check people’s temperatures during the pandemic.

On Thursday, July 16 it was reported that it had been taken.

Police Constable Heather Pearson said: "We have released images of a man who entered McDonald's restaurant in Leen Drive, Bulwell, in the hope that we can try to speak to him in connection with an incident.

"It was reported that a digital thermometer was taken and the man pictured will be able to help with our enquiries.

"If you recognise the man please do get in touch."

Anyone with any information can help with the investigation by calling 101, quoting incident number 425 of 16 July 2020.