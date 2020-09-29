The RSPCA fears that an economic recession due to coronavirus could lead to a 'welfare catastrophe' for animals.

The charity is particularly concerned about the welfare of horses. During the lockdown period of 23 March to 8 September alone, the RSPCA dealt with 4,479 incidents involving horses, including 68 in Derbyshire.

The animals are more expensive to keep than household pets and the RSPCA is now braced for huge numbers of abandoned and neglected horses as the country plunges into an even deeper financial downturn.

“The end of furlough and the deepening recession will see more owners struggling with costs of care leading to neglect and abandonment... equine rescues, already reporting a sharp drop in funds, may start to go under as the financial situation bites, which will increase the burden on the RSPCA. We are calling on the Government to step in with financial support as they have for other charities. Chris Sherwood, Chief Executive of the RSPCA

The RSPCA and other equine welfare organisations have been struggling to pick up the pieces of the horse crisis since the last recession and the sector is already bursting at the seams and facing unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic.

Two RSPCA horses looking for new homes are:

Worzel is one of hundreds of horses who need a new home. Credit: RSPCA

Name: Worzel

Age: 4

Breed: Lightweight Cob

A bit about: Worzel was rescued by RSPCA Inspectors in Lincolnshire. He is a lovely 12.2hh gelding. He is a very confident pony and will make a loving companion or family pony. He is happy to be left on his own for short periods either turned out or in a stable. Worzel loves to be groomed and is fantastic to lead in hand. He has not started any training as yet for ridden work but he has potential to be started with an experienced person.

Dorothy is just 2-years-old and needs a new owner Credit: RSPCA

Name: Dorothy

Age: Two years old

Breed: Piebald Pony

A bit about: Dorothy is incredibly sociable, loves attention and is very easy-going making her easy to handle. She was rescued in 2018 and has been in the charity’s care ever since.Dorothy is known as a ‘smartypants’ at the specialist equine centre as she’s incredibly quick and clever.

The charity’s equine staff are appealing to experienced horse owners across England and Wales to consider rehoming a rescue horse if they possibly can.

This month as the charity’s rehoming campaign Adoptober launches, staff are keen to showcase the versatility and capability of the horses they rescue, whether they are ridden horses, companion animals or youngsters with heaps of potential.

