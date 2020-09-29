Sharp rise in number of new Coronavirus cases in Birmingham

Birmingham has seen a sharp rise in the number of new Coronavirus cases for the seven days to September 25.

Cases have increased from 96 per 100,000 to 145 per 100,000, with 1,657 new recorded cases.

In nearby Sandwell, Solihull and Wolverhampton, cases have also increased over the one week period.

Rates per 100,000 (for the seven days to September 25):

145.1 Birmingham

108.4 Sandwell

84.1 Solihull

75.6 Wolverhampton

Birmingham City Council is visiting households in the city to give out coronavirus tests where there are spikes in cases and low testing uptake.