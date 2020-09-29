Suspected human skull found in Nottingham

Suspected human remains have been found in Nottingham.

What is believed to be a human skull was discovered off Rossington Road in Sneinton on Monday afternoon.

Police are looking into whether the suspected skull may be linked to any historic investigations.

Officers are investigating whether the discovery may be linked to the murder of 50-year-old Kevin Kennedy eight years ago.

Peter Healy, 51, of Lord Nelson Street, Sneinton, was convicted of his murder in 2013 and ordered to serve a minimum of 21 years. Healy was also sentenced to five years for perverting the course of justice. He was given the concurrent sentence for concealing or disposing of Mr Kennedy's body parts.