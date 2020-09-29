Road cycling events at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be staged at parks in Wolverhampton and Warwick.

West Park in Wolverhampton will host the start and finish of the Time Trial, while the cycling Road Race, will start and finish in St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

Andy Tennant, a professional cyclist from Wolverhampton, says he's excited to see cycling in his home city.

The routes for the events are yet to be finalised.

The organisers of the games say spectators will be allowed to line the routes to catch a glimpse of the drama.

Ian Reid, Chief Executive Officer, Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, says they want the games to be spread out across the region.

The games will be staged from 28 July to 8 August 2022.