Freshers and COVID testing: Life at university in the Midlands

Life for university students in the Midlands has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Usually around this time of year, they would be getting ready to meet new people and make new friends in their halls of residents or on their courses.

They would be enjoying 'freshers week' which would see them go on nights out in the towns or cities they now call home.

But, recent rises in the coronavirus infection rate has meant these opportunities have been taken away from the students.

The Government have advised them to limit socialising, stay within separate "households" and are being taught in managed groups.

Like many sectors, education was no different in having coronavirus measures put in place to reduce the spread of the virus.

Leicester University is set to screen it's students and staff for Coronavirus as they return to campus after lockdown.

The test is designed to detect the presence of Covid-19 in people who aren't showing any symptoms.

The university says it is part of their plan to keep the campus and wider community safe as students return for their studies.

Professor Phillip Baker, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Leicester University said: “Leicester has had its challenges over the last few months and bringing thousands of students from different parts of the country and indeed different parts of the world together is bound to have some risks of the infection increasing.

He added: “In order to try and stay one step ahead, we’re planning to screen staff and students who haven’t got symptoms and try and identify where there are infections so we can try and finesse the way that we are running the university.”

Meanwhile, Professor Jacqui Shaw, Head of Genetic & Genome Biology who has helped spearhead the programme says the test is reliable and accurate.

She said: "It’s really important to emphasize this is a screening programme for individuals who are well.

"They don’t have any symptoms of Covid-19, they are healthy. This is about identifying people who may be asymptomatic carriers and reducing prevalence in our university community."

The scheme comes at a time when dozens of universities across the country have been hit by Covid-19 outbreaks.

In Nottingham this week thousands of freshers were out on the town, keen to enjoy student life.

Nearby there were also marshalls from Nottingham Trent University and community officers encouraging social-distancing in queues.

Students who attended events were obliged to stay seated and leave venues by 10pm.

Back in Leicester, the university is only one of a handful offering this screening service.

University bosses hope their investment will pay dividends in the weeks and months ahead.

