Human sculptures set to be unveiled in Birmingham as tribute to NHS workers

49 human sculptures are being unveiled in Birmingham today as a tribute to NHS workers.

The installation is called 'Gratitude' and its producer, Wild in Art, is appealing for local artists to help paint them.

It plans to open in Birmingham on 5th July 2021, the NHS’s official birthday. The image of key workers standing together, but apart, aims to reflect the current unprecedented times.

Charlie Langhorne, Managing Director and Co-founder, Wild in Art said: “Gratitude will be a beautiful and striking tribute that celebrates the incredible courage and dedication of the UK’s NHS staff and key workers and supports the vital work of NHS Charities Together.”

Credit: Daniel Graves Photography

Funds will go towards the NHS, including its hospitals, ambulance services, community and mental healthcare providers.

Credit: Daniel Graves Photography

Ellie Orton, Chief Executive, NHS Charities Together added: “Gratitude is a key landmark event for NHS Charities Together and will launch on the NHS’s birthday on 5 July 2021.