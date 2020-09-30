Hundreds flout coronavirus rules following a party at university halls in Coventry.

Footage has emerged showing around 200 people breaking social distancing rules at Arundel House.

Crowds of young people can be seen cramped together dancing on tables and jumping to music.

Current Government restrictions means only groups of six people or fewer are allowed to meet.

Students must limit socialising, staying within separate "households" and are being taught in managed groups.

Police were called to the building and an agreement was reached to shut down some communal areas in the accommodation.

Security in the residence has been increased in light of last night's gathering.

An investigation is underway to determine how the party had been planned.

Coventry University Credit: ITV News Central

Coventry University has said it 'strongly condemns' the 'blatant breaches' of the rule of six and other guidelines by the scenes in the video.

It added if any of those involved in the video are found to be students of the university, they 'will take appropriate action'.

We are aware of an incident in a private accommodation block which was captured in a video...we've introduced a code of conduct for students, ahead of the weekend. This code of conduct makes it clear that a failure to follow university and Government health..requirements will constitute a breach of the university’s disciplinary regulations and may be dealt with as a matter of misconduct. Coventry University spokesperson:

The business secretary Alok Sharma was asked about the party this morning and he called on all students to observe rules that are designed to protect the nation.

Earlier this week, Coventry City Council urged to 'act now' or face tighter coronavirus restrictions, like those in Birmingham.

Over the past two weeks, the number of cases per a hundred thousand people has risen from thirty to more than seventy.

The council says the rise means they're edging closer to the 'area of concern list'.