More suspected human remains found in Nottingham

Police have discovered more suspected human remains at a site in Nottingham.

What is believed to be parts of two human arms, hands and a jaw were found off Rossington Road in Sneinton on Monday (September 28).

The remains were uncovered at the same site where a suspected skull was found.

Officers says several lines of enquiry are being looked at, including whether the evidence could be linked to the murder of 50-year-old Kevin Kennedy in 2013.

The new bones were found where of a copse of trees, where thick, overgrown vegetation was removed by contractors.

A forensic examination of the suspected human remains will take place today.

After the initial discovery yesterday we later found what is believed to be humerus, ulna and radius bones, hand bones and jaw. This is consistent with the body parts that had previously remained unaccounted for in relation to the murder of Kevin Kennedy...we will conduct further investigations through DNA analysis to identify the person. Nottinghamshire Police, Detective Inspector Steve Wragg:

