Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's pantomime dame has joined a protest in Westminster today.

Ian Adams was alongside creative industry workers for a march to highlight the impact that the loss of pantomime will have on live theatre.

Mr Adams has played dame for over twenty-five years and has been in The Grand's panto for the last four. He said his life changed “literally overnight” due to the coronavirus crisis when the theatre closed.

Credit: ITV News

The march started at Cambridge Circus and ended in Parliament Square. Ian said: "When I was asked to take part in The Panto Parade, I immediately accepted.

“I feel very strongly that we need to highlight how many people will be affected by the loss of pantomime. The dame is a staple and much-loved role and it is only fitting that we should march together, united, fighting for our industry."

We are all together and it’s not about just one part of the arts, it’s about all of it. It’s part of the British heritage that we have and it’s lasted for three hundred years and I’m sure it will last another three. Ian Adams, pantomime dame

Credit: ITV News

Vicky Price, Associate Director of Development and Communications said: "It was a very difficult, yet inevitable decision to postpone this year's pantomime. It leaves a massive gap in the theatrical calendar for annual pantomime attendees and the loss of revenue for the theatre."

However, we are delighted that we have retained over 70% of this year's bookings for our postponed production of Cinderella, which proves how important this wonderful art form is. Vicky Price, Associate Director of Development and Communications

The Government has insisted it's doing all it can to help the sector. A £1.57 billion support package for the arts has previously been announced by the Culture Secretary.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's postponed production of Cinderella will open on Saturday 6 December 2021.

