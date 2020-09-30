Police appeal after man shot and seriously injured in Cradley Heath

West Midlands Police are appealing for information after a man was shot and seriously injured in Cradley Heath. He was found in a car in Upper High Street just after 10.30pm yesterday. The man in his 20s was taken to hospital with arm and neck injuries and remains in a serious but stable condition.

Credit: Snapper SK

It's believed this was a targeted attack and the man initially drove away from the scene of the shooting. Police say they are working to establish the exact location and circumstances around the shooting, and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.