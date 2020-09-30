The Midlands sites named in the top ten at-risk buildings in the country

A church in Wolverhampton has been named in the top ten at risk buildings in the country.

Darlington Street Methodist Church is vacant after worship ended last year. The Victorian Society says the Grade 2 listed building is in poor condition, but hope it can be repaired and used.

The President of the society, Griff Rhys Jones said: “To have such a wonderful building in such a state in the centre of Wolverhampton sends out a terrible message. Too often this leads to accusations of buildings becoming an eyesore.

“Surely a community can be found for this stunning building that has long served the people of Wolverhampton?”

Meanwhile, The Northgate Malt House in Newark is also on the list as one of the most at-risk buildings in the country.

The Victorian Society says the Grade 2 listed building needs restoration as few malt houses 'survive unaltered'.

The brewery was phased out during the twentieth century by new technology.

Mr Jones said: “This is one of 3 beer related buildings on this year's Top 10 list, and perhaps the most unusual.

“It is certainly unusual for a building to be empty for 54 years and still be with us. Today, very few malt houses survive unaltered."

He added: "A sympathetic conversion should retain this survivor's historic fabric as far as possible.”