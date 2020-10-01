Two men found shot dead at Black Country industrial estate

West Midlands Police has launched a double murder investigation after two men were found shot dead in a car in the Black Country.

The men were found critically injured parked at an industrial estate off Moor Street in Brierley Hill in Dudley yesterday afternoon (30 September).

It's believed the victims were killed at the site around 1pm.

Forensic investigations are taking place to identify the 2 men and the circumstances surrounding the attack.

On arrival crews discovered two male patients, both of whom were inside a car, it is believed they had been there for some time. Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save either of them and they were confirmed dead at the scene. West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them on 101 or via the online Live Chat, quoting log 3204 from 30 Sept.