Tourism and the pandemic: How's the industry coping in the Midlands?

It's no secret that many in the tourism and events industries have struggled since the start of the pandemic.

Those working in the sectors are calling on the government for more support as they fear that lack of income is going to lead to a severe number of job losses.

Just this week a survey found that a quarter of Lincolnshire tourism businesses feared they would have to make redundancies due to the financial impact of the pandemic.

One fifth of those asked by Visit Lincoln also said that they'd lost 100% of their income due to being closed during lockdown.

However, despite all of the doom and gloom brought by the past 6 months, some businesses in the East Midlands are bouncing back.

An Aer Lingus Regional flight arrived into East Midlands Airport this morning (1 October) from Belfast carrying 40 passengers.

It's reestablished the route between the Midlands and Northern Ireland after the airline FlyBe collapsed in March due to coronavirus pressures.

Three daily flights will now fly between EMA and Belfast, with bosses hoping it'll boost tourism, trade and business links.

A step in the right direction?

Before the start of the pandemic 4.8 million passengers passed through the East Midlands Airport.

This year bosses expect it to be less that 800,000, and fewer passengers is likely to mean fewer jobs.

They say that government guidance on testing, travel corridors, & passenger quarantining has been "sluggish, illogical, and chaotic".

The Government says it has put together an extensive package of financial support to help the aviation sector, which regional airports can benefit from.

It says that it's working closely with experts to keep the approach to quarantine under constant review.

On the upside, there's been a rise in the amount of goods being transported and handled at the airport.

Increased online shopping during the lockdown meant cargo volumes rose by around 20% compared to last year.

Can there be luxury during a pandemic?

Meanwhile, a Grade 1 listed building in Derbyshire has finally opened as a luxury spa hotel after 17 years of refurbishment work.

The Buxton Crescent was built in the 1780s but needed major restoration works after it fell into disrepair.

It has cost £70million to complete - including more than £14million of investment from local councils.

Des Coleman went to check it out: