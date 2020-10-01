Worcestershire hospital staff's special cake for young cancer patient

Ward staff present Hunnie with her choice of cake Credit: Twitter/ @WorcsAcuteNHS

A ten-year old schoolgirl from Worcestershire has marked the end of her cancer treatment in hospital - with a special cake made by ward staff.

Hunnie Morris from Kidderminster is the latest recipient of the hospital's tradition of giving a cake to those who have finished their treatment. Hunnie has leukemia, and requested a cake with stool sample "decorations" on - as a way of telling everyone how "having cancer is poo".

She was presented with her cake by staff at the Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust - watch the happy moment below:

We are relieved that Hunnie’s treatment has now finished. We can’t thank Dr Kamalarajan, Dawn Forbes (CNS) and the whole team for their care over the last 2 ½ years. They have become like a second family to us and we will be forever grateful. Lucy, Hunnie's mum

And Hunnie also got the ring the "End of Treatment" ward bell to officially announce the end of her treatment - watch the moment below:

We are delighted that Hunnie has finished her treatment and can now look forward to what the future holds. Her progress is a huge morale boost for our staff who are working day in day out to provide the best possible care for our patients. Dawn Forbes, Children and Young People Oncology Nurse Specialist

Hunnie's choice of cake decor also caught the eye of "Great British Bake Off" presenter Paul Hollywood, who tweeted his approval of the design, writing "That looks delicious . #starbaker x ".

