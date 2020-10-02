Gang of swearing parrots moved from public view at wildlife park

Five foul-mouthed parrots have been removed from view at a wildlife park in Lincolnshire because they've been swearing at visitors.

The group of African Grey parrots were moved from view at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, which is home to more than 1,500 parrots.

Park bosses say the birds were all quarantined together in the same room and began to teach each other to swear and laugh.

The staff laughed at the parrots, which only encouraged the birds even more.

Steve Nichols, the park’s chief executive officer, said: “For the last 25 years, we have always taken in parrots that have sometimes had a bit of blue language and we have really got used to that."

We took in five in the same week and because they were all quarantined together it meant that one room was just full of swearing birds. But when you get four or five together that have learnt the swearing and naturally learnt the laughing so when one swears, one laughs and before you know it just got to be like an old working men’s’ club scenario where they are all just swearing and laughing. Steve Nichols, CEO, Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

Mr Nichols, who admits it is funny when the birds swear, said: “Literally within 20 minutes of being in the introductory we were told that they had sworn at a customer and for the next group of people, all sorts of obscenities came out."

Despite wanting to give people a laugh during some incredibly worrying times with coronavirus a decision was made to put the birds where they couldn’t be heard before children arrived.

It's not the first time that a parrot at the park has made headlines. A video of Chico the parrot went viral on social media earlier this year when he performed his version of Beyonce's 'If I Were a Boy'.

Video from Lincolnshire Wildlife Park

Mr Nichols admits the swearing parrots has provided some light relief during a tough time for the park because of the pandemic.

He said: “It has been very hard. The charity is going to end up losing somewhere between £300,000 and £400,000 for this year.

“It has been a real rough year, but we are the eternal optimists and we have no option. We have to keep moving forward.

“We are now planning for next Easter and hoping that everything is at least in some kind of normality by then.”

