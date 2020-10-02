A Leicestershire pub has been forced to closed down after it broke new government coronavirus rules.

The Bounty, in Market Place, Hinckley, failed to close by 10pm and it's now been served with a closure notice by Leicestershire County Council in partnership with Leicestershire Police. The notice comes into force immediately meaning the venue won’t be allowed to open to punters tonight.

Concerns were also raised about a lack of social distancing.

The pub failed to ensure it followed the order for all hospitality venues in England to close by 10pm. There were also concerns about non-compliance with social distancing in how the venue managed a reduced number of people on the premises. These concerns constitute a serious and imminent threat to public health and left us with no alternative but to use our new powers. Gary Connors, Head of regulatory services for Leicestershire County Council

The closure will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

Mike Sandys, Director of public health for Leicestershire County Council, said: "It is clear from the latest figures that cases are on the rise in much of the county and we all have a role to play in reducing the threat of the virus... We will take action where we believe it poses a health risk to residents."

We've been working continually with all premises across the area offering guidance and advice in relation to the government guidelines. While the vast majority of premises have worked with us and adhered to Health Protection Regulations, we were left with no choice but to raise our concerns with the local authority regarding The Bounty and its operation. James Cross, Hinckley Neighbourhood Policing Area Sergeant

The move comes at a time when coronavirus rates rose per 100,000 people in Hinckley and Bosworth, in common with other parts of the county, except for Blaby district.

