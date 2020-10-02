Mary Storrie from Bottesford in Nottinghamshire has been crowned Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year for the East Midlands.

Mary faced the worst tragedy any parent could imagine, when her ten year old daughter was murdered at a christmas party in the home of a family friend. She went on to set up the Rosie May Foundation to provide a living legacy for her daughter, and to be a force for good in the world.

