Prime Minister says local lockdowns will remain for foreseeable future

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, says it's too early to know whether local lockdown restrictions are working in the Midlands.

Speaking to ITV News Central today (October 2nd), he said infection rates are still too high and that it's too soon to talk about easing local lockdowns.

Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Sandwell and Solihull are currently under stricter lockdown measures to cope with a rise in coronavirus cases. Under the current rules, people living in the affected areas must not:

host people you do not live with in your home or garden, unless they’re in your support or childcare bubble

meet people you do not live with in their home or garden, whether inside or outside the affected local areas, unless they’re in your support or childcare bubble

All the national rules, such as the "rule of six" barring more than six people meeting in any setting, also still apply.

The R number of coronavirus in England has risen from between 1.2-1.5 last week to 1.3-1.6, latest data from the government shows.

Every region across the country now has an R number of 1 or higher, which means there is widespread growth of the virus across the country.

An R number of 1.3 and 1.6 means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 13 and 16 other people.

The growth rate has also increased to +5% and +9%, which means the number of new infections is growing by 5% to 9% every day.

Sage has warned while there are some early indications that suggest the growth of the epidemic might be slowing, it is too early to draw firm conclusions.

The scientific advisers said “it is still highly likely that the epidemic is growing exponentially across the country” and more data is needed to accurately assess recent changes in coronavirus transmission.

“Over the next few weeks, it will be important that we understand this in the UK and do not become complacent,” they added.

