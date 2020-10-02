Satirical puppet show Spitting Image is making a return to our screens

Boris Johnson tells Alison Mackenzie what he thinks about his Spitting Image puppet.

The iconic puppet show Spitting Image is set to make a return to our screens tomorrow with a new series on Britbox.

The satirical puppet show from the 1980's was originally made by Central TV and filmed in Birmingham and Nottingham.

Spitting Image uses humour to ridicule and comment on politics, entertainment, sport and other topical issues.

Voice Artist Steve Nallon, who worked on Spitting Image and is best known for his impersonation of Margaret Thatcher, revealed he gave the Queen Mother a slight Birmingham accent because of his own links with Birmingham.

The new series will feature one hundred new puppets, including Boris Johnson (watch Boris react to his new puppet in the video at the top of the article) and Donald Trump.

Nottingham based comedian, Matt Forde, is one of the writers and voices of the new series.

He's been explaining how he gets into character to impersonate politicians who are currently in the limelight.

Matt Forde's impersonation of Boris Johnson:

Matt Forde's impersonation of Keir Starmer:

Matt says he's honoured to be part of the new series and compares it to the same feeling as 'being told to join the beetles'.