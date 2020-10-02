Police have charged a man with the murders of two men who were found shot dead in a car in Dudley. Jonathan Houseman, 32, of Quarry Park Road, Stourbridge, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday (5 October).

William Henry, aged 31, and Brian McIntosh, aged 29, both from Bartley Green, were found dead in a car park off Moor Street at 3.30pm.

A second person arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released and not charged.