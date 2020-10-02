A 62-year-old man has died after allegedly running into a house and dousing himself in petrol before setting himself on fire as his terrified ex-partner and children ran for their lives.The incident happened yesterday evening (October 1st) on Aldersmead Road in the Northfield area of Birmingham.West Midlands Fire and Ambulance Service raced to the incident but were unable to save the man's life.In total, 8 people were attended to by paramedics, at least five of them were children.

A resident who lives near to the house said: “I believe her ex has died, they had several kids."Another resident who also lives on the road said: “We came outside of the house after hearing a commotion, it was mayhem. The kids were out thank god. The fire was so bad, it broke the windows and smoke was everywhere. Some of the kids were crying."The woman continued: “It looks like the fire started in the upstairs kids bedroom, it’s so frightening.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, a 62-year-old man died in the fire. A 44-year-old woman was taken to hospital to be checked over. This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased at this difficult time. West Midlands Police

The house has now been boarded up and fire damaged debris was thrown out onto the front garden. Amongst the debris was the child’s wheelchair and children’s shoes.