Large fire breaks out at Derby primary school

Firefighters in Derbyshire remain at the scene of a large fire that broke out at a primary school in Darley Abbey this morning (3 October).

The fire service were called to St Mary's Catholic School at around 5:30am.

Six fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms are being used to put out the blaze.

Nearby Broadway and Duffield Road remain closed, with local people being advised to avoid the area and keep all windows and doors shut due to smoke.

Firefighters attend the scene in Darley Abbey Credit: Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

New images released by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service show classrooms at St Mary's Catholic Voluntary Academy severely burnt down by the blaze.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway. The school, which is part of the St Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy Trust, has issued a statement.

The fire which broke out at St Mary’s in the early hours of Saturday has caused extensive damage to the building. As a result, it is not safe for staff and pupils to enter. The school will be closed from Monday and we are putting plans in place for home learning from Tuesday this week and the school has been in contact with all staff and parents/carers to inform them of this. Sean McClafferty, Chief Executive of the St Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy Trust

Amanda Greaves, Executive Headteacher at St Mary’s, added: “We are absolutely devastated and want to reassure our staff, parents and families that we are still very much a community and we will come through this together.”The school's statement came after Gavin Tomlinson, chief fire officer at Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service tweeted heartbreaking images of the aftermath of the fire.He said on Twitter: "Another devastating school fire, total loss of the building despite fantastic efforts by crews from @DerbyshireFRS."We need to protect vital buildings like this with sprinklers."