16-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder following Longton stabbing

A murder investigation’s underway following a stabbing in Longton in Staffordshire.

Officers were called to Lightwood Road in the town shortly after midnight on Monday (5 October).

A 23-year-old man was then taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital by paramedics but died on the way there.

A 16-year-old boy from Stoke-on-Trent has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detectives are working with forensic teams to gather evidence and are calling on any witnesses to come forward with information.

The investigation is still at a very early stage and we’re in the process of carrying out detailed forensic, CCTV and house to house enquiries to establish the circumstances around this death. “We believe this is an isolated incident but we’ll be increasing patrols in the area to reassure members of the local community. Detective Inspector Alan Lyford, Staffordshire Police's Major Investigation Department

Officers are calling for any information to be shared anonymously via the national police portal or by calling them on 101 quoting incident number 14 of 5 October.