Birmingham pub fined £1000 for huge wedding party

West Midlands Police officers capture the moment police barged into a lock-in at a Birmingham pub with dozens of revellers still there at midnight.

The Greyhound pub in Erdington was handed a £1,000 fine for breaching the "rule of six" and the 10pm curfew.

Officers say there were between 60 and 70 people gathered and social distancing guidelines were not being observed.

Police arrived at the venue more than two hours after the 10pm curfew.

They discovered the wedding party with drinks still being served, a DJ set up and a gazebo in the garden.

Police did not reveal when the raid took place but confirmed it was after new laws introduced last month to combat coronavirus.

It came after a complaint about noise and the size of the gathering from a member of the public.

Police officers dispersed the gathered guests and then met with the licensee earlier this week.

Our officers took a sensible approach and chose not to fine the guests, but those running licensed premises should know better.

We’ve decided to impose a £1,000 fine, and not the £10,000 maximum, because it was on a much smaller scale than some other events, and the pub has not been in trouble with us before. Sgt Nick Giess, licensing lead for Birmingham

Under what circumstances can people and businesses be fined?

£10,000 For failing to self-isolate when required

New restrictions and tougher fines for failing to self-isolate come into force across parts of the UK last Monday (28 September).

People across England now face a fine of up to £10,000 for breaking, the now legally required instruction, to self-isolate if they test positive for coronavirus or are contacted by the test and trace service.

New fines for law breakers start at £1,000 and increase up to £10,000 for repeat offenders or serious breaches.

Those who test positive for Covid-19 will also be fined if they knowingly provide false information about close contacts to the test and trace service.

Businesses and residents will also be fined if they are caught staying open past the 10pm curfew or operating without social distancing.

There has been numerous incidents of people across the country being fined for throwing parties that breach Covid-19 regulations.

Last month a teenager was fined £10,000 for breaching coronavirus restrictions after hosting 50 people at his home for a party, police have said.

