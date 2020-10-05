Nottingham now has one of the highest coronavirus rates in the country

Coronavirus cases in Nottingham have rocketed in one week and figures are now similar to areas in the country that are experiencing local lockdowns.

Recorded cases in the city rose to around 350 per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Most boroughs in Nottinghamshire also saw a rise, with cases in Newark and Sherwood up from 44 to 117 per 100,000 people.

Over 620 cases of coronavirus were recorded in Nottingham on Sunday (4 October).

Alison Challenger, Director of Public Health for Nottingham, said: “The new data from Public Health England confirms there are more cases of Covid-19 in our city than we were aware of last week."

“Our numbers are now significant. Every ward in the city is seeing an increase in cases, matching the rising trend in confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally

This is very worrying for Nottingham and we are working with Public Health England and with all partners in the city today to urgently consider what next steps need to be taken. Alison Challenger, Director of Public Health for Nottingham

“In the meantime, I would urge everyone to continue to follow the guidance of maintaining social distance, wearing a face covering and washing hands. Please also stick to the Rule of 6 to ensure gatherings are not in large numbers.

“I need to be clear: there is no vaccine for this virus – these measures are the only defence we have to keep ourselves safe from Covid-19.

“If you have symptoms of Covid-19 – continuous cough, high temperature or loss of taste or smell – please call 119 to book a test and then self-isolate. I would also urge people to download the Test and Trace app to help us to track the spread of the virus.

“We all have a role to play in this. We have to work together to protect each other and to slow the spread of Covid-19 across Nottingham.”

It comes as Public Health England admitted today (5 October) that almost 16,000 cases of coronavirus were not recorded in localised data.

Multiple areas in England have now experienced spikes in cases due to the revelation of figures that were previously unknown.

Matt Hancock admitted earlier that around 48,000 people could have now unknowingly spread the virus to others due to the error.

