Birmingham ice rink and big wheel cancelled because of coronavirus

Birmingham's festive ice rink and big wheel will not be returning to the city this year due to coronavirus.

The owners of Ice Skate Birmingham have confirmed they will not be bringing the rink, observatory wheel and Sky Flyer to Centenary Square this year and say they have "explored all possible options."

Birmingham's German Market organisers also announced cancellation earlier this year causing upset too many local residents.

The decision not to bring the popular attractions back to the city this year has been made due to the uncertainty of the situation we all find ourselves in at this time. We have carefully explored all possible options with the city council and our partners and we would like to thank them for their continued support during these difficult times.

This decision has been made with a very heavy heart but my team and I look forward to returning next year. Emily Danter, director of operations at Danter Attractions Limited

