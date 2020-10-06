Body found following flat fire in Nottingham

An investigation is under way after a body was found following a flat fire in Nottingham.

Emergency services were called to the fire in Clifton around 8pm last night (5 October).

A joint fire and police investigation is now taking place to determine the cause of the fire which was in the top floor of the flats in Angell Green.

These are tragic and very sad circumstances and my thoughts are with the family of the person who has died. We are continuing our investigation to establish the cause of the fire. At this time we are treating the death as unexplained. Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 699 of 5 October 2020.