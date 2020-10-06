The Digital, Culture, Media and Sports committee will meet today to consider how decisions are made on the removal or re-siting of statues following Black Lives Matter protests.

Discussions are expected to reflect on Shrewsbury and Shropshire Council receiving a £7,000 grant to create a board telling the story of Clive of India, instead of removing the controversial statue.

Clive of India's statue has stood in the square since 1860 but campaigners say Robert Clive, a former Shrewsbury MP and mayor, should not be celebrated due to his role in establishing British colonial control over India through the East India Company.

Not everyone agrees, with thousands signing a rival petition arguing that the removal of the Clive statue would be an attempt to erase him from the town, Mark Gough reports.

Calls for the statue's removal were sparked by Black Lives Matter protests earlier this summer which saw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston torn down by demonstrators in Bristol.

Black Lives Matter protest in Birmingham Credit: ITV News Central

Councillor Steve Charmley, portfolio holder for assets, said: "We had an extensive debate at the last council meeting following the petition to remove the statue and the way forward which was agreed was that the statue would stay in place but an interpretation board would be placed on or near the statue.

"I am pleased to report that we have now received a grant of £7,000 to provide an interpretation board there and we will be intending to consult with local groups to agree a form of words to go on that board.”

This comes after the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Oliver Dowden said he was worried about a culture of "looking back in shame on our history."

He said that he was sending the message out very clearly to cultural institutions that they should be talking about their history - weak nations try and obliterate their history, we should look our history in the eye, confront it and celebrate our strengths as well.

