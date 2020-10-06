Musicians take to streets of Birmingham in protest performance

Professional orchestral musicians performed in black outside Birmingham's Symphony Hall today to raise awareness about the plight of the industry. Silenced by the global pandemic the performers say their livelihoods have been taken from them and the industry is on the brink of collapse.

One musician said his life felt "two dimensional by comparison". Others said it's had an impact on their mental health because they have been stripped of their identity.

They say that the arts and culture industry contributes £10.8 billion a year directly to the UK economy and that with effective short term support they can continue to make a positive impact. The say that for every £1 spent directly on music and events an extra £2 is spent in the wider economy from restaurants to hotels.