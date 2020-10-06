Nottingham Forest have appointed Chris Hughton as their new manager after sacking Sabri Lamouchi.

Forest sit 22nd in the Championship after losing their first four games this season.

Their latest defeat came at the weekend on Saturday (October 3), as Lamouchi's men lost at The City Ground 2-1 against Bristol City.

The East Midlands club failed to win their last 10 games, as they missed out on the play-offs last season by just one goal.

Speaking last week, Lamouchi said he was the 'right man' for this project and that it needed 'a little bit of time'.

Today (October 6), Forest announced they had parted way with Lamouchi with immediate effect.

Just over half an hour later, the club confirmed Chris Hughton would be taking over as their new manager.

It is his first managerial job since leaving Brighton in 2019.

He lead both Newcastle United and Brighton to promotion from the Championship and going on to establish both teams in the Premier League.

Chris Hughton's first game in charge of Nottingham Forest will away to Blackburn Rovers. Credit: PA Images

Hughton has also managed Norwich City in the Premier League, leading them to an 11th-placed finish in 2012-13.

The former Republic of Ireland international also managed close to 450 first-team games with a win percentage of over 40 per cent.

Hughton's first game in charge of Forest will be away against Blackburn Rovers on October 17.